Bielak was called up by the Astros on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bielak will take the roster spot that had belonged to Justin Verlander, who hit the injured list with a forearm strain Sunday. Bielak had been in the rotation mix during camp but wound up losing out in that battle and opening the year off the active roster. It's not yet clear whether he'll be the one to take Verlander's spot in the rotation. The 24-year-old righty is yet to make his big-league debut and recorded a mediocre 4.41 ERA in 14 starts and one relief appearance for Triple-A Round Rock last season.