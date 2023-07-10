Bielak (4-5) took the loss Sunday against the Mariners, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings.

Bielak blanked the Mariners through the first three frames but could not escape the trouble in the fourth. The inning started with a fielding error and a hit batsman before two doubles plated three runs. Bielak kept the Mariners' bats in check otherwise, and although he was a little wild hitting two batters, he only issued one walk after walking four in his last start. The 27-year-old now holds a 3.79 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 46:23 K:BB over 59.1 innings and should be good for at least a few more starts until Jose Urquidy (shoulder) is ready to return from the injured list.