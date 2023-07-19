Bielak (5-5) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one hit and three walks over 5.2 scoreless innings against the Rockies. He struck out four.

Bielak held the Rockies to one hit in the winning effort, though came an out short of logging a quality start after walking a pair in the sixth inning. Bielak has impressed since returning from Triple-A in early July, going 2-1 with a 1.02 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP across three starts (17.2 innings). Overall, the 27-year-old right-hander's ERA is down to 3.46 with a 1.40 WHIP and 50:26 K:BB through 65 innings this season. Bielak should have a safe role in Houston's rotation until Jose Urquidy (shoulder) is ready to return from the IL. He's lined up for a tough home matchup with the Rangers early next week.