Bielak is scheduled to start Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Bielak has made a pair of appearances out of the bullpen this season, allowing one run while posting a 6:3 K:BB across 5.1 innings. Seeing as the right-hander isn't fully stretched out, he likely won't pitch long enough to qualify for the win. It remains to be seen whether Bielak will stick in the rotation beyond Thursday's spot start.