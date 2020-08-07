Bielak did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss. He held the Diamondbacks scoreless with one strikeout across five innings, allowing two hits and three walks.

Making his first career start, Bielak had no problem blanking the Diamondbacks over five innings of work. The 24-year-old left the game with the lead but unfortunately, Arizona evened the score and soon took the lead for good. Bielak had previously allowed just one run over his two bullpen appearances this season, bringing his ERA to 0.87 and WHIP to 1.16. Although he was making a spot start, the right-hander just may have earned himself another turn in the rotation. If so, he's projected to battle the Giants on Tuesday.