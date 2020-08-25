Bielak will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
He will be making the start on two days of rest, but only logged 1.1 innings in his Aug. 22 start against the Padres, so he is more rested than a typical starter on short rest. This would have been his day to toss a side session, so he will essentially get that work in during a game that counts in what should amount to a bullpen game for the Astros. Houston won't need a fifth starter again until a doubleheader against the Angels on Aug. 5, so we could see Bielak briefly transition to the bullpen or the alternate training site following Tuesday's start.