Astros manager Dusty Baker announced Friday that Bielak will start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Brown will start the series finale against Seattle on Sunday with Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez pitching Monday and Tuesday against the Angels. Bielak pitched reasonably well in relief of Luis Garcia on Monday with six strikeouts over four innings while allowing two runs on two hits with three walks. Bielak should be stretched out enough to qualify for a win chance while he's getting starts with the Astros, but he's far from an elite fantasy option and he'll be matchup dependent in terms of recommendation.
