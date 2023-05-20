Bielak (1-1) allowed a run on five hits and three walks while striking out nine over five innings to earn the win Friday over the Athletics.

Bielak has completed five innings in each of his last two starts. He's still allowing a high number of baserunners, but other teams have yet to fully capitalize on that fact yet. The right-hander has a solid 2.89 ERA, but his 1.77 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB through 18.2 innings show that he's got a number of flaws to work out. Bielak is projected for a much tougher road start next week in Milwaukee.