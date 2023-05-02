Bielak did not factor into the decision during Monday's 7-3 win over the Giants, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six over four innings.

Bielak was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday to replace Jose Urquidy, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder discomfort. Luis Garcia drew the start versus San Francisco, but his outing lasted just eight pitches due to a right elbow injury, forcing Bielak to eat up as many innings as he could. The right-hander was a bit shaky with three walks over four innings and surrendered a two-run homer to Joc Pederson, but that was the lone blemish on an otherwise successful night for Bielak. With so many injuries to Houston's rotation, Bielak, who operated as a starter and reliever in the minors, could get a spot start or two moving forward.