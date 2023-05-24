Bielak (1-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over 6.2 innings during a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. He struck out three.

Three of Bielak's five hits allowed were home runs, including a two-run shot by Willy Adames in the first inning. Despite surrendering a season-high four runs, Wednesday's performance was actually the longest of the year for Bielak, who's drawn five consecutive starts since being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land at the beginning of May. The right-hander holds a 3.55 ERA across 25.1 innings and figures to remain in the rotation until Jose Urquidy (shoulder), Luis Garcia (elbow) or Lance McCullers (forearm) is activated off the injured list.