Bielak (3-3) allowed four runs on five hits (one home run) and a walk while striking out three across two innings Saturday as he took the loss against the Rangers.

Bielak came out to start the fifth in place of Lance McCullers and got off to a nice start with a quick 1-2-3 inning. The right-hander returned for the sixth and allowed a couple of early base runners before Nick Solak was able to single home Willie Calhoun with two outs in the inning to give the Rangers their first lead. Bielak escaped with just the one run earned and came back out for the seventh. He allowed the first two batters to reach before Jeff Mathis took him deep to left to put the Rangers up 4-1. Bielak's night was done immediately afterward as he holds a 6.75 ERA and 26:17 K:BB heading into playoffs.