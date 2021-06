Bielak (2-3) allowed five earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three across 1.1 innings, taking the loss Monday to the Orioles.

Bielak retired the side in the eighth inning, but recorded just one out while allowing five runs to score in the ninth frame. He surrendered a two-run home run to Austin Hays. The 25-year-old has struggled as of late, giving up 10 runs over his last five appearances. He has a 6.21 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 29 innings.