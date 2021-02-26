Bielak will start the Astros' first Grapefruit League contest Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Bielak contributed significantly to the Astros in 2020, throwing 32 innings both as a starter and reliever. However, he didn't have consistent success, as he posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with a 26:17 K:BB. Houston made a number of additions to their bullpen this offseason -- most significant of which were Pedro Baez and Steve Cishek -- which means Bielak is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Sugar Land.
