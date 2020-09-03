Manager Dusty Baker said Thursday that he expects Bielak and Jose Urquidy (undisclosed) to make starts in Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels in some order, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Baker suggested Wednesday that Cy Sneed and Luis Garcia were candidates to make starts in the twin bill, but Urquidy apparently impressed in his throwing session Thursday, leaving Houston optimistic he'll be ready to make his season debut this weekend. Meanwhile, Bielak will be given another chance to redeem himself after two rough outings in a row, during which he recorded only six outs while giving up 11 runs (10 earned) on eight hits and four walks. Assuming Urquidy feels fine coming out of his start, he should permanently take over as the fifth member of Houston's rotation, likely bumping Bielak to the bullpen next week as. result. If Bielak shows improved form in Saturday's outing, he would at least cement himself as the next man up to start if a rotation spot should reopen at some point.