Astros' Brandon Walter: Headed to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros placed Walter (elbow) on the 60-day injured list.
Putting Walter on the 60-day IL gives Houston another 40-man roster spot to play with. The lefty will miss the entire 2026 campaign after having Tommy John surgery last September.
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