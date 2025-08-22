The Astros transferred Walter (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walter suffered a setback Monday in his recovery from left elbow inflammation and was shut down from throwing. He'll now be ineligible to return until Sept. 23, making a regular-season return uncertain. The 28-year-old has a 3.35 ERA in 53.2 big-league innings this season. Fantasy managers should keep an eye out for progress updates in the coming weeks, which should provide more insight into whether or not he'll be back before postseason play.