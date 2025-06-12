Walter is slated to start Sunday's game against the Twins in Houston, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Walter will receive a second straight turn through Houston's six-man rotation while the Astros remain short on healthy arms with six starting pitchers currently residing on the injured list. Only one of those six injured pitchers (J.P. France) has resumed facing hitters at this point, so Walter could be in store for an extended run in the rotation. He's pitched well in both of his two starts with Houston this season, striking out five over five shutout innings May 20 at Tampa Bay and recording another five strikeouts over six innings of two-run ball this past Sunday in Cleveland. The 28-year-old southpaw has enjoyed a similar level of success at Triple-A Sugar Land, where he compiled a 2.08 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 49:7 K:BB in 47.2 innings prior to getting called up last week.