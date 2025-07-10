Walter (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Guardians, giving up two runs on two hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Walter continues to provide length for the Astros, having now thrown at least five innings in each of his first seven starts in 2025. The 28-year-old southpaw also tallied 16 whiffs Wednesday, and he's now posted four quality starts for the year. Walter has logged a 3.98 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a pristine 40:2 K:BB through his first 40.2 frames prior to the All-Star break, and he should continue to hold down a major-league roster spot to help eat innings for Houston's injury-riddled rotation.