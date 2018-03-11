Astros' Brendan McCurry: Headed to minor-league camp
McCurry was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCurry earned a hold in Sunday's game against the Mets, as he retired the single batter he faced. He pitched seven shutout innings over five Grapefruit League games, posting a 9:2 K:BB in that time. He'll likely head to Triple-A Fresno for the 2018 season.
