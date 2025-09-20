Manager Joe Espada said Saturday that Rodgers (back/concussion) won't play again this season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers initially landed on the injured list in June due to an oblique strain, but his time on the shelf has since been extended by a concussion, a nasal fracture and, most recently, back inflammation. With slightly more than a week left in the regular season, the 29-year-old will now shift his focus to getting ready for the start of the 2026 campaign. He's also due to become a free agent this winter.