Adcock was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Lee Thompson of MLive.com reports .

Adcock received a promotion after posting a 2.54 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with a 67:36 K:BB over 67.1 innings this season at High-A Buies Creek. If he continues to pitch well throughout his time in the minor leagues, Adcock could surface in the majors within the next few years.

