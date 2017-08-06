Adcock, 21, has a 4.57 ERA and 68:25 K:BB through 65 innings for High-A Buies Creek.

A fourth round pick in last year's draft, Adcock dominated the competition at Low-A to begin the season. The 6-foot-1 southpaw posted a 37:7 K:BB in 23.2 innings before being promoted. Adcock hasn't walked a batter in his last three outings, though his control has been a concern in the past. If he can maintain command of his secondary pitches, Adcock could become a pleasant surprise for the Astros.