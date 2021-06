Conine earned the Triple-A West division Player of the Month honors for the month of May, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Conine allowed two runs over 19 innings during four appearances at Triple-A Sugar Land. For the season, opponents are batting .167 against him with a 0.95 WHIP. The upper-level prospect could be a useful piece later this season for the Astros, who are in need of starting depth.