Astros' Brian McCann: 1-to-2 weeks from game action
General manager Jeff Luhnow said McCann (knee) is 1-to-2 weeks away from returning to game action, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.
Luhnow wasn't sure if that would be with the Astros or on a minor-league rehab assignment. Either way, it sounds like the backstop is making solid progress and could possibly return before September. He underwent knee surgery near the beginning of July.
