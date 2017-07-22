McCann went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Orioles.

McCann launched his 12th bomb of the campaign to extend the Astros lead to five runs in a road victory. Although he doesn't play every day, he's a reasonable option in leagues that require two catchers, and he's also a solid choice in daily leagues based on his ability to provide power.

