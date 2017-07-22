Astros' Brian McCann: Blasts 12th homer of season Friday
McCann went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Orioles.
McCann launched his 12th bomb of the campaign to extend the Astros lead to five runs in a road victory. Although he doesn't play every day, he's a reasonable option in leagues that require two catchers, and he's also a solid choice in daily leagues based on his ability to provide power.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...