Astros' Brian McCann: Cleared for rehab stint
McCann (knee) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
McCann will join the Grizzlies on Thursday when the Astros head to Oakland to begin a nine-game road trip. He's been sidelined since the beginning of July after undergoing knee surgery, so the backstop will likely need to make multiple rehab appearances before the Astros consider activating him. That said, he could be back with the big club before the end of August if all goes well.
