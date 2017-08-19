McCann (knee) is expected to return the Astros' lineup next week, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch is confident the inflammation in McCann's knee will subside with the treatment he's undergone and expects McCann to increase his baseball activities over the weekend. He's not expected to require a minor league rehabilitation assignment. The catcher can be activated as early as next Thursday, but If he doesn't, it should be shortly after.