Play

McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

McCann hit his 18th home run of the year in Saturday's 6-3 loss against Boston. He'll get the day to rest before Houston begins their upcoming playoff series versus the Red Sox on Thursday. Juan Centeno will start at catcher and hit eighth Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast