McCann is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of The Houston Chronicle reports.

McCann will get a standard day off as Max Stassi earns a start behind the plate for Wednesday's contest. Through four appearances in 2018, McCann has gone 5-for-12 with one RBI at the dish and will likely be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Padres.

