McCann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

McCann has started three consecutive games for Houston, over which he's picked up just a single hit across 11 at-bats. With McCann being withheld from Wednesday's lineup, Evan Gattis will start at catcher and hit sixth.

