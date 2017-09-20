Astros' Brian McCann: Day off Wednesday
McCann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
McCann has started three consecutive games for Houston, over which he's picked up just a single hit across 11 at-bats. With McCann being withheld from Wednesday's lineup, Evan Gattis will start at catcher and hit sixth.
