McCann, who played his first game since June 30 on Saturday, said he had no problems after catching nine innings, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The catcher had undergone arthroscopic knee surgery on a meniscus.

McCann executed all the normal functions one expects from a catcher and was pleased. "He was pretty giddy," manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday. "That may be the first time in a long time he's actually felt good after a game." Hinch will manage McCann's reintroduction to the catching rotation. He gave the backstop Sunday off and will have him start Monday against the Twins.