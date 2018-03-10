Astros' Brian McCann: Fewer at-bats in 2018?
The Astros may give McCann more rest during the 2018 season, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's not clear how many at-bats McCann will lose in 2018, but he shouldn't drop off too much relative to 2017. He played just 97 games in 2017, the fewest since his rookie campaign in 2005, but some of that diminished playing time was attributable to a concussion and a knee injury. At 35, McCann's workload is naturally going to reduce, so manager A.J. Hinch is giving all three of his catchers ample opportunities to get comfortable with all of the starters. McCann should be the primary batterymate, and his power is still useful for fantasy teams even if he's limited to 90 games.
