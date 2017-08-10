McCann is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCann will head to the bench after starting behind the dish for the first two games of the series. The veteran backstop has been struggling at the plate since the start of July, slashing .156/.253/.299 through 20 games (77 at-bats). Juan Centeno will start at catcher in his stead.