McCann got on base in all four of his at-bats in Houston's 6-1 win over the Orioles on Monday, going 2-for-2 with two runs, a walk and getting hit by a pitch.

The veteran catcher is swinging a hot bat to start the season, with five hits in his first 10 at-bats. He's not going to start every day for the Astros with Max Stassi and Evan Gattis also in the mix for time at catcher, but McCann still logged 399 plate appearances and hit 18 home runs last year, so he'll remain a solid fantasy option behind the plate provided he gets enough at-bats to match the consistent production he's managed throughout his career.