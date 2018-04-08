McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Max Stassi will pick up the start behind the dish after McCann caught the first two games of the series. Though McCann has gotten off to a solid start to the season with a 7-for-19 showing at the plate, he's unlikely to occupy a prime spot in the lineup in most contests due to the overwhelming position talent on the Houston roster.

