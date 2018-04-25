Astros' Brian McCann: Goes yard in loss
McCann went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
McCann has traditionally been more of a power hitter, but he's now hitting .306 to go along with an impressive .443 OBP. His counting stats -- namely his two home runs and seven RBI -- will take a hit by rotating behind the plate with Evan Gattis. Especially in a shallow position though league-wide, the 34-year-old is proving to be a valuable contributor when he is in the lineup.
