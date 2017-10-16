Play

McCann is out of the lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Monday.

Evan Gattis will serve as Houston's backstop and hit sixth Monday night. McCann has struggled over the course of the postseason. After playing in six games he's gone just 2-for-22 (.091) at the plate.

