McCann is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCann will sit in favor of Evan Gattis after going 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in his return from the DL on Thursday. He may ride the pine again Saturday with a lefty in Tyler Skaggs due up for Anaheim, but McCann should be in the lineup against most right-handed pitchers moving forward.