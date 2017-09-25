Play

McCann is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

McCann has started three of the last four games behind the dish, so he'll get a breather as Evan Gattis takes over for Monday's series opener. With the division already in hand, McCann figures to get plenty of rest in the final week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast