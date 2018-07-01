McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCann and Max Stassi have alternated turns behind the plate for the previous six games, and it looks like a timeshare could be in place until McCann dramatically improves his middling .206/.283/.323 season line. McCann's .606 OPS is easily the worst of his career and represents a 153-point decline for his 2017 mark.