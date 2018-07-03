McCann was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right knee injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCann had previously spent 10 days on the shelf this season due to right knee soreness, which appears to be the culprit yet again. The veteran backstop didn't play Monday, so he will be eligible to return from the DL on July 12. In a corresponding move, Time Federowicz had his contract selected from Triple-A Fresno. Look for Max Stassi to serve as the primary catcher while McCann is sidelined.