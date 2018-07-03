Astros' Brian McCann: Heads to DL with knee injury
McCann was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right knee injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCann had previously spent 10 days on the shelf this season due to right knee soreness, which appears to be the culprit yet again. The veteran backstop didn't play Monday, so he will be eligible to return from the DL on July 12. In a corresponding move, Time Federowicz had his contract selected from Triple-A Fresno. Look for Max Stassi to serve as the primary catcher while McCann is sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...