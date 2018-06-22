Astros' Brian McCann: Hits bench Friday
McCann is not starting Friday against left-hander Danny Duffy and the Royals.
McCann hasn't started against a southpaw since May 1. Max Stassi has begun to cut into his playing time against righties as well, as he's swung the better bat this year. Stassi's .264/.338/.504 slash line eclipses McCann's .217/.301/.348 easily in all three categories.
