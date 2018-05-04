Astros' Brian McCann: Hits bench Friday
McCann is not in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.
McCann has just five hits in the past 14 games, so he'll head to the bench for another night off. Max Stassi will slide behind the plate to replace him Friday.
