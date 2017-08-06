McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

After starting behind the plate the first two games of the series, McCann will get a breather Sunday, opening up an opportunity for Juan Centeno to catch. McCann has slumped to begin the second half, hitting just .170 over 53 at-bats, though three of his nine hits have been home runs.

