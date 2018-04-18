Astros' Brian McCann: Hits first home run
McCann went 1-for-1 with two walks and a home run Tuesday against the Mariners.
McCann hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning off right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla to record his first home run and extra-base hit of the season. He has been out of the lineup regularly due to the crowded Astros' lineup, but has performed well when given at-bats hitting .333/.463/.424. However, as his slugging percentage indicates, he had provided an empty batting average prior to Tuesday's home run.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...