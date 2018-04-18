McCann went 1-for-1 with two walks and a home run Tuesday against the Mariners.

McCann hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning off right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla to record his first home run and extra-base hit of the season. He has been out of the lineup regularly due to the crowded Astros' lineup, but has performed well when given at-bats hitting .333/.463/.424. However, as his slugging percentage indicates, he had provided an empty batting average prior to Tuesday's home run.