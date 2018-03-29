McCann will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's season opener against the Rangers, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With lefty Cole Hamels on the mound for the opposition, the lefty-hitting McCann will slot in at the bottom of the order as Houston manager A.J. Hinch looks to limit the catcher's exposure to the unfavorable matchup. While McCann should move up a couple spots in the order against right-handed pitching, he'll likely pick up fewer starts than he did a season ago with Houston rostering two others catchers (Max Stassi and Evan Gattis) to help keep the 34-year-old fresh.