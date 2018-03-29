Astros' Brian McCann: Hitting ninth in opener
McCann will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's season opener against the Rangers, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
With lefty Cole Hamels on the mound for the opposition, the lefty-hitting McCann will slot in at the bottom of the order as Houston manager A.J. Hinch looks to limit the catcher's exposure to the unfavorable matchup. While McCann should move up a couple spots in the order against right-handed pitching, he'll likely pick up fewer starts than he did a season ago with Houston rostering two others catchers (Max Stassi and Evan Gattis) to help keep the 34-year-old fresh.
More News
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...