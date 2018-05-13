Astros' Brian McCann: Homers, calls Morton's gem Saturday
McCann went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
McCann's fourth-inning homer, his third of the season, was the winning hit in support of starter Charlie Morton, who didn't need much help. With McCann calling the game, Morton fanned a career-high 14 batters and had the Rangers flailing away all game with 23 swinging strikes. McCann, who was making his second straight start at catcher, has not made three consecutive starts all season, so expect him to sit out Sunday's series finale.
