McCann went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 12-2 rout of Boston.

McCann has gone yard three times in the past six games after a fallow stretch in which he hit just one home run over 26 games. He needs three more over the final three games to register a 10th consecutive season with at least 20 home runs.

