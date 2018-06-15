Astros' Brian McCann: Homers in win
McCann went 1-for-4 with a two-run shot in Thursday's 7-3 win against Oakland.
McCann is up to five homers in 125 at-bats this season, but is still hitting just .216 in his limited playing time. Unless the 34-year-old pulls ahead and gets more appearances over Max Stassi, he won't hold a lot of fantasy value in most leagues.
