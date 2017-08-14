McCann was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee soreness, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's unclear when the issue cropped up on the veteran backstop, but it's apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. He remains without a timetable for his return at this point, though the earliest date he could rejoin the Astros would be August 24th. With Evan Gattis (concussion) also on the shelf, Juan Centeno will take over primary catching duties, with Max Stassi's contract being selected from Triple-A to work as his backup.